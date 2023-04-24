In early trading on Monday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Old Dominion Freight Line registers a 25.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 3.0%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 17.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 2.8%, and eBay, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ODFL

