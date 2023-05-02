In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Marriott International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Marriott International, registers a 19.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 4.9%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 20.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baker Hughes, trading down 4.8%, and NXP Semiconductors, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, MAR

