In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 67.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 0.7%. PDD Holdings is showing a gain of 32.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PepsiCo, trading up 0.1%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 9.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ENPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.