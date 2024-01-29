In early trading on Monday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Adobe registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PDD Holdings, trading down 5.5%. PDD Holdings is lower by about 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 2.7%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PDD, ADBE

