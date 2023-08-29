In early trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 17.4%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 16.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PACCAR, trading down 4.2%. PACCAR is showing a gain of 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 1.1%, and MercadoLibre, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PCAR, PDD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.