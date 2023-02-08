In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fortinet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 13.2%. Year to date, Fortinet registers a 24.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is PACCAR, trading down 34.3%. PACCAR is lower by about 26.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alphabet, trading down 6.1%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 5.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PCAR, FTNT

