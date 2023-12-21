In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 69.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 5.9%. Paychex is showing a gain of 4.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 5.0%, and Cintas, trading up 6.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, MU

