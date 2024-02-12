In early trading on Monday, shares of Diamondback Energy (FANG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Diamondback Energy registers a 4.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Palo Alto Networks (PANW), trading down 1.8%. Palo Alto Networks is showing a gain of 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AstraZeneca (AZN), trading down 1.4%, and Airbnb (ABNB), trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PANW, FANG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.