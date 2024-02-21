In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Exelon topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Exelon has lost about 0.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Palo Alto Networks, trading down 25.7%. Palo Alto Networks is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zscaler, trading down 15.6%, and CoStar Group, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: PANW, EXC

