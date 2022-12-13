In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 20.1%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 21.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 0.3%. O'Reilly Automotive is showing a gain of 17.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Activision Blizzard, trading down 0.2%, and Datadog, trading up 8.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, MRNA

