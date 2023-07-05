In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 29.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ON Semiconductor, trading down 2.7%. ON Semiconductor is showing a gain of 51.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Sirius XM Holdings, trading down 2.5%, and AstraZeneca, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ON, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.