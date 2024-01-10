In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Intuitive Surgical registers a 4.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ON Semiconductor, trading down 3.2%. ON Semiconductor is lower by about 10.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Gilead Sciences, trading down 2.1%, and Palo Alto Networks, trading up 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ON, ISRG

