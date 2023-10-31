In early trading on Tuesday, shares of GE HealthCare Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, GE HealthCare Technologies registers a 13.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ON Semiconductor, trading down 4.6%. ON Semiconductor is lower by about 0.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen, trading down 4.0%, and DexCom, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ON, GEHC

