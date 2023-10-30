In early trading on Monday, shares of Charter Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Charter Communications registers a 14.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is ON Semiconductor, trading down 15.9%. ON Semiconductor is showing a gain of 12.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 4.3%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ON, CHTR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.