And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 1.9%. Old Dominion Freight Line is showing a gain of 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Linde (LIN), trading down 1.8%, and CoStar Group (CSGP), trading up 8.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, TSLA
