In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.7%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 35.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), trading down 1.9%. Old Dominion Freight Line is showing a gain of 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Linde (LIN), trading down 1.8%, and CoStar Group (CSGP), trading up 8.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, TSLA

