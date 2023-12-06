In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 35.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 4.5%. Old Dominion Freight Line is showing a gain of 32.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verisk Analytics, trading down 1.9%, and Airbnb, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, LCID

