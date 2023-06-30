In early trading on Friday, shares of Airbnb topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Airbnb Inc registers a 51.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 1.3%. Old Dominion Freight Line is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 0.3%, and NVIDIA, trading up 3.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ODFL, ABNB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.