Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, ODFL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Old Dominion Freight Line topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Old Dominion Freight Line, registers a 4.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Netflix, trading down 8.1%. Netflix is showing a gain of 15.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 2.8%, and Warner Bros Discovery, trading up 1.9% on the day.

