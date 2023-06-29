In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.7%. Year to date, Lucid Group registers a 0.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Micron Technology, trading down 5.2%. Micron Technology is showing a gain of 27.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 3.4%, and PACCAR, trading up 2.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MU, LCID

