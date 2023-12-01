In early trading on Friday, shares of Lucid Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Lucid Group has lost about 36.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marvell Technology, trading down 6.2%. Marvell Technology is showing a gain of 41.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 3.0%, and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRVL, LCID

