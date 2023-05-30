In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Broadcom topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, Broadcom registers a 58.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marvell Technology, trading down 4.2%. Marvell Technology is showing a gain of 69.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.4%, and NVIDIA, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRVL, AVGO

