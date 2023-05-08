In early trading on Monday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 21.2%. Year to date, Zscaler has lost about 3.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.5%. Moderna is lower by about 26.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Workday, trading down 3.0%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 5.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ZS

