In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, registers a 33.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.2%. Moderna is lower by about 58.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 3.9%, and Illumina, trading up 2.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, VRTX

