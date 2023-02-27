In early trading on Monday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Seagen registers a 40.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 1.7%. Moderna is lower by about 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 0.5%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SGEN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.