MRNA

February 27, 2023 — 10:37 am EST

February 27, 2023 — 10:37 am EST

In early trading on Monday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Seagen registers a 40.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 1.7%. Moderna is lower by about 23.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intuit, trading down 0.5%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 4.7% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, SGEN
