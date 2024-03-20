In early trading on Wednesday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.0%. Year to date, PDD Holdings has lost about 4.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.4%. Moderna is showing a gain of 3.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 1.2%, and The Trade Desk, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PDD

