In early trading on Friday, shares of Paychex topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Paychex has lost about 16.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.7%. Moderna is lower by about 21.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Rivian Automotive, trading down 4.5%, and Diamondback Energy, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, PAYX

