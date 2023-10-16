In early trading on Monday, shares of lululemon athletica topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.9%. Year to date, lululemon athletica registers a 28.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 8.0%. Moderna is lower by about 49.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are The Trade Desk, trading down 2.8%, and Atlassian, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, LULU

