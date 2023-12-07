In early trading on Thursday, shares of Alphabet topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Alphabet registers a 56.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 2.5%. Moderna is lower by about 56.2% looking at the year to date performance.

One other components making moves today are PDD Holdings trading down 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, GOOG

