Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, FAST

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fastenal topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, Fastenal registers a 3.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 1.7%. Moderna is lower by about 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Biogen, trading down 1.5%, and Marvell Technology, trading up 4.7% on the day.

