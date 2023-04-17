In early trading on Monday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 14.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 6.7%. Moderna is lower by about 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ASML Holding, trading down 4.7%, and Rivian Automotive, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ENPH

