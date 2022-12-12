In early trading on Monday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, DocuSign has lost about 65.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 4.2%. Moderna is lower by about 33.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 3.6%, and Datadog, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, DOCU

