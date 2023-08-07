In early trading on Monday, shares of Booking Holdings (BKNG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Booking Holdings registers a 56.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna (MRNA), trading down 4.5%. Moderna is lower by about 42.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group (LCID), trading down 4.5%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, BKNG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.