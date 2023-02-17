In early trading on Friday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.6%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 9.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 5.8%. Moderna is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Diamondback Energy,, trading down 4.9%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, AMGN

