In early trading on Friday, shares of Adobe topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.0%. Year to date, Adobe has lost about 38.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 3.0%. Moderna is lower by about 20.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Align Technology, trading down 2.4%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MRNA, ADBE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.