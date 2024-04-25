In early trading on Thursday, shares of AstraZeneca topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, AstraZeneca registers a 12.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Meta Platforms, trading down 14.6%. Meta Platforms is showing a gain of 19.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are O'Reilly Automotive, trading down 6.1%, and Keurig Dr Pepper, trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: META, AZN

