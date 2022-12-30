In early trading on Friday, shares of Tesla (TSLA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.6%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 65.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre (MELI), trading down 3.1%. MercadoLibre is lower by about 37.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna (MRNA), trading down 2.6%, and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), trading up 0.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, TSLA

