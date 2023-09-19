In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 54.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MercadoLibre, trading down 2.8%. MercadoLibre is showing a gain of 58.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 2.8%, and Moderna, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, ENPH

