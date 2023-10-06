Nasdaq 100 Movers: MDLZ, PDD

In early trading on Friday, shares of PDD Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, PDD Holdings registers a 25.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Mondelez International, trading down 4.6%. Mondelez International is lower by about 6.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 3.1%, and The Trade Desk, trading up 3.4% on the day.

