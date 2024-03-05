In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 54.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is MongoDB, trading down 4.5%. MongoDB is showing a gain of 2.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 4.4%, and PACCAR, trading up 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: MDB, CEG

