Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Tesla has lost about 1.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 10.2%. lululemon athletica is lower by about 7.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, trading down 9.1%, and Lucid Group, trading up 5.8% on the day.

