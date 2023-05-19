In early trading on Friday, shares of Rivian Automotive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, Rivian Automotive has lost about 22.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 3.1%. lululemon athletica inc is showing a gain of 14.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Applied Materials, trading down 2.9%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, RIVN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.