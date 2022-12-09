In early trading on Friday, shares of DocuSign topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 16.4%. Year to date, DocuSign has lost about 66.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is lululemon athletica, trading down 10.7%. lululemon athletica is lower by about 14.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lucid Group, trading down 3.1%, and Netflix, trading up 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LULU, DOCU

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.