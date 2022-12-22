In early trading on Thursday, shares of JD.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, JD.com has lost about 17.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lam Research, trading down 6.6%. Lam Research is lower by about 41.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Applied Materials, trading down 5.5%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 0.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LRCX, JD

