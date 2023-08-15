Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, WDAY

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Workday Inc registers a 37.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 4.6%. Lucid Group is lower by about 5.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are PDD Holdings, trading down 3.5%, and Intuitive Surgical, trading up 1.0% on the day.

