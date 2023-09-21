In early trading on Thursday, shares of Warner Bros Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Warner Bros Discovery registers a 24.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 3.9%. Lucid Group is lower by about 23.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Broadcom, trading down 3.5%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, WBD

