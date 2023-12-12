In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Seagen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Seagen registers a 78.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 9.4%. Lucid Group is lower by about 38.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 5.6%, and Broadcom, trading up 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, SGEN

