Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, NVDA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 62.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 14.8%. Lucid Group is showing a gain of 24.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are eBay, trading down 5.8%, and Ansys, trading up 12.3% on the day.

