Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, MU

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Micron Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Micron Technology registers a 38.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 4.8%. Lucid Group is lower by about 22.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 3.7%, and Constellation Energy, trading up 1.3% on the day.

