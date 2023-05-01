In early trading on Monday, shares of Microchip Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, Microchip Technology registers a 6.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 3.5%. Lucid Group is showing a gain of 12.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Datadog, trading down 2.3%, and NVIDIA, trading up 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, MCHP

