Nasdaq 100 Movers: LCID, KDP

July 06, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

July 06, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.9%. Year to date, Keurig Dr Pepper has lost about 9.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Lucid Group, trading down 6.1%. Lucid Group is showing a gain of 1.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Atlassian, trading down 4.9%, and O'Reilly Automotive, trading up 0.3% on the day.

